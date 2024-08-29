Man arrested for drink-driving after car plunges into pool

The driver suffered minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

A 62-year-old man was arrested for drink-driving after his car was found dunked headfirst into a Seletar Country Club pool on Aug 27.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 10.05pm on the day at 101 Seletar Club Road.

In a video posted to Facebook page Roads.sg, the dark coloured car is seen in the pool with its rear in the air and headlights still on.

The driver suffered minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital, police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at about 10.35pm.