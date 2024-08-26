 Tipper truck driver arrested for damaging parts of CTE tunnel ceiling , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Tipper truck driver arrested for damaging parts of CTE tunnel ceiling

A 39-year-old man was arrested for driving a heavy motor vehicle exceeding 4.5m in height without a police or auxiliary police escort.PHOTOS: SINGAPOREROADSACCIDENT.COM
Carmen Sin for The Straits Times
Aug 26, 2024 07:55 am

The driver of a tipper truck that was more than 4.5m tall was arrested on Aug 25 after the vehicle dislodged light fittings and lane-use signs on the ceiling along a section of the CTE tunnel.

There was no structural damage to the ceiling, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) told The Straits Times.

Video footage of the damage taken at 1.15am and posted on the Roads.sg Facebook page showed debris – most likely light fittings that came loose – strewn across two lanes, and wires that were normally hidden exposed and dangling from above.

The video, whose caption said the incident happened near the Havelock Road exit, also showed traffic cones blocking off the affected stretch in the centre and right lanes, with only the left lane open to traffic. The truck that exceeded the height limit could be seen as well.

Lanes 1 and 2 were reopened to traffic at about 10.20am on Aug 25, the LTA said.

The damaged parts will be replaced at a later date.

In response to queries from ST, the police said they were alerted to the incident on the CTE towards the SLE at about 1am on Aug 25.

The driver of the tipper truck – a 39-year-old man – was arrested for driving a heavy motor vehicle with an overall height exceeding 4.5m without being escorted by police or auxiliary police, the police said.

No injuries were reported. Police investigations are ongoing.

