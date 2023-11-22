Chew Chor Meng’s wife marks his 55th birthday with video, says best gift is ‘not Prada or Gucci’

Chew Chor Meng celebrating his birthday with (from left) his wife Deon and their two daughters, Chloe, 21, and Cheyenne, 19.

Local actor Chew Chor Meng turned 55 on Nov 20.

To mark the occasion, his wife Deon Tan, 48, took to Instagram to share a video filled with blessings from family members and friends.

Also making an appearance in the video were the actor’s colleagues Rayson Tan, Zhu Houren, Belinda Lee, Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu.

Chew’s wife wrote: “Blessed 55th Darling! The best view with your 55th lens is not how much you have achieved or attained. It is also not how much you have impressed upon people but how much you have inspired and impacted lives.”



She added: “The best gift I have for your 55th birthday is not Prada or Gucci but words of affirmation and love from friends and families that journey with us.”

Chew, who is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy, also wrote about his special day on his Instagram account.

The actor was diagnosed in 2008 with a rare muscle-wasting genetic disorder known as Kennedy’s Disease.

Doctors said at the time that he only had 18 months to live.

As it’s been 15 years since then, Chew and his family have much to be grateful for, which was reflected in his post.

“Let’s continue moving forward step by step and keep enjoying the beautiful things in life,” he wrote, adding the hashtags “thankful”, “happy fifty-five” and “[I] Can withdraw my CPF already”.