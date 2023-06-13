Before getting hitched, travel with your partner first to find out their flaws, says influencer Naomi Neo

Not sure if he’s Mr Right? Take a vacation with him.

According to local influencer Naomi Neo, the best way to find out if your partner would make a good husband or wife is to go on overseas trips together.

"Sometimes, people realise they're not right for each other after travelling together," she said.

That's because, at times, travelling has a tendency to bring out the worst traits in people, such as indecisiveness and a tendency to argue.

In a post on social media app Lemon 8, Neo, 27, who has been married for five years and has two kids, listed “five things to do to get a taste of married life”.

Neo highlighted that the dynamic of a relationship can often change after marriage, but you could get a sneak peek into your partner’s true self in a number of ways.

Similar to travelling, living together is also a good test for compatibility.

"You can see how they act every day and what they're like at home," Neo said.

Neo also touched on in-laws, and said a marriage is more than just a union between two people – it is also about their families.

“If you get along with your future husband’s or wife’s family, it’s a good sign.”

Next, she said understanding each other's spending habits are a good barometer for what married life might be like for the two of you.

"You can learn about your partner's spending habits by setting financial goals together.”