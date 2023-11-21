Chicken seller's car smeared with poop, man arrested

A cake with a flower stuck in it as well as an orange with a red string and two joss sticks were also on the car's bonnet.

A chicken seller's car was smeared with poop in the carpark near Sims Vista Market & Food Centre in Aljunied.

Stuck on the windshield was a note addressed to someone named Tan with the message in Chinese: "If you don't want people to know, don't do it."

The police told The New Paper that they received a call for assistance at Block 49 Sims Place on Nov 19 at about 10.20am.

A 52-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance. Police investigations are ongoing.

The car belongs to Madam Wong, who was selling chicken in the market at the time, reported Shin Min Daily News.

She was shocked and angry at what happened to her silver Toyota Camry.

"The car was beyond recognition," Madam Wong, 60, told Shin Min.

"After I cleaned it myself, I had to go to the car wash to get it cleaned more thoroughly. We have never offended anyone. We work hard every day and have to face this kind of thing. The person who did this is really too much."

It was speculated that the wrong car was targeted as there were other similar cars parked in the area.

A witness who also worked at the market said that he had seen a middle-aged man sneaking around the car before the incident.

"He looked suspicious. He was walking back and forth and looking around from time to time as if he was looking for an opportunity to strike," said the witness

In addition to the note left on the car, vulgar notes with the same name and similar handwriting were also pasted on the pillars inside the market.