Driver ends up paying tailgating rider's carpark fee

The rider stopped his bike on the kerb and waited for a car to tailgate out of the carpark.

A driver said he was charged a motorcyclist's parking fee after the rider tailgated his car out of a carpark at ESR BizPark @ Chai Chee on Feb 18.

Stomper Wei Kiat told Stomp that he exited within the grace period and should not have been charged for parking at the carpark.

"A cheating motorcyclist trying to evade paying the gantry charge passed on the charge to an innocent party," he said.

"I entered the gantry at 3.34pm and left at 3.37pm.

"From the attached video, it is evident that the motorcyclist had purposely turned back and waited for me to exit before tailing me and exiting for free."

Wei Kiat said he was charged $1.61 for parking even though he exited within the grace period. According to Sgcarmart, the grace period at ESR BizPark @ Chai Chee is 15 minutes.

"This is not the first time it has happened to me but I have had enough of paying for another person," the Stomper said.