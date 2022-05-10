Heavy crowds throng Bishan MRT Station

SMRT has apologised to commuters whose journeys were affected by a signal-related fault along the Circle Line on Tuesday morning (May 10).

Several commuters took to social media to share photos of the crowds that formed at Bishan MRT Station during the morning rush hour.

From photos and videos circulating on social media platforms, the congestion took place before 8.30am.

The Bishan circle line station was filled with morning commuters.

Many expressed confusion, with one comparing the scene to the throngs of people usually seen at the Johor Bahru immigration complex.

Heavy human traffic was seen at the train platform, and at the entry area to the station itself, which lies above the train platform.

The number of morning commuters jamming the walkway connecting the Bishan North-South Line station to the Bishan Circle Line station and the escalators was just as heavy.

One commuter said it took her 30 minutes just to board the train at Bishan station.

In response to a Stomp query, Mr Ho Foo Sing, head of the Circle Line, SMRT Trains said: "On 10 May at around 8am, a signal-related fault occurred along the Circle Line that affected train movement between Holland Village and Haw Par Villa stations on both bounds.

"The fault was rectified within five minutes and train service continued to be available.

"This had caused longer waiting times between five and 10 minutes at some stations as the crowds cleared.

"In-train and station announcements were made to inform commuters of the longer waiting time.

"Additional staff were deployed to assist with crowd management.

"We are sorry to have affected commuters’ peak-hour journeys."