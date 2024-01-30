 Hoarders fill common corridor of Woodlands block , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Hoarders fill common corridor of Woodlands block

PHOTOS: STOMP
Farah Daley
Journalist
Jan 30, 2024 09:49 am

The Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council (MYTTC) is working with a couple of residents to reduce their clutter after their neighbours gave feedback regarding the situation.

A Stomper shared with Stomp videos of several items that were left in the common corridor and areas on the twelfth floor of their Woodlands HDB block.

Apart from several boxes and plastic bags, there were also bicycles and a personal mobility aid (PMA).

"A team of two sisters are hoarders," she said.

"They have been collecting stuff and placing items all around the corridor and meter reading area."

She also expressed concerns over the items being a fire hazard and posing a danger to neighbouring units.

"The issue has been going on for several years and it's getting from bad to worse," she added.

Despite complaining to the town council, the Stomper said the sisters have not been deterred and continue to amass items.

"Neighbours have tried speaking to them to no avail, they even retaliated and accused us of bullying them," she said.

"We are desperately in need of a solution to resolve this matter ASAP as the problem causes us difficulty to move around and the clutter causes a lingering stench along the corridor."

In response to a Stomp query, an MYTTC spokesperson said they are aware of the feedback and have been working with the residents.

"We will be looking to first reduce the items, and to resolve the matter," the spokesperson said.

