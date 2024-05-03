HSA finds steroids in adulterated health products

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on May 3 warned the public against the consumption of adulterated health products Natural Herbs or La Mu Cao Capsules and the use of Special Skin Treatment.

Tests by HSA showed that the products contained potent medicinal ingredients including steroids.

A man in his 70s decided to consume La Mu Cao Capsules after the saw that the product relieved his wife of leg pains.

He bought the capsules, which contained a dark brown powder and were packed in an unlabelled transparent bag, locally through a friend. The product had an accompanying leaflet in Chinese describing it as containing herbal ingredients including moringa seeds, cordyceps and panax ginseng.

The elderly man experienced discomfort in his eyes a day after consuming the capsules.

In 2019, a woman in her 50s had taken similar capsules she had bought from a peddler at a local market.

Unfortunately, she developed Cushing’s syndrome, a serious adverse effect.

Although it cannot be determined if the product the woman had consumed was La Mu Cao Capsules, it contained similar potent medicinal ingredients.

HSA reminds the public that illegal manufacturers may repackage or re-label adulterated products, so it is important for consumers to be wary of dubious products with exaggerated claims or unexpected quick effects.

Those who have consumed Natural Herbs or La Mu Cao Capsules or used Special Skin Treatment, sudden cut-off can worsen underlying medical conditions or result in other serious withdrawal symptoms.

Members of the public who have information on the sale and supply of these illegal products may call HSA’s Enforcement Branch at 6866 3485 or send an email to hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg