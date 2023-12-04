Humble background does not stop teen from volunteering

Muhammad Syafiq Mohamad Sukairi, an 18-year-old with a heart full of dedication, has been a familiar face at the Al-Muttaqin Mosque since he was just eight years old.

Meet the unsung hero at Al-Muttaqin Mosque events – Muhammad Syafiq Mohamad Sukairi, 18, does not just handle logistics, but he's also usher extraordinaire and maestro of food distribution.

In the world of volunteering, he turns everyday tasks into a symphony of service, proving that helping out is more than just arranging tables and chairs – it's about adding a touch of charisma to every role.

Syafiq, who lives in a two-room rental flat with his mother and four siblings, started volunteering before he even learnt algebra – at age eight.

Encouraged by Ustaz Muhammad Izzuddeen Ismail, 30, the former youth development officer at the Ang Mo Kio mosque, Syafiq joined the youth committee in 2018. "Since then, I've been entrusted with work at the mosque. But I was nervous at first because I was afraid people would think I was too young."

Today, Syafiq juggles between leading the logistics for the Youth of Al-Muttaqin Mosque (YaQIN) and a paid part-time administrative role at the mosque. “As head of logistics, I prepare stuff for events and make purchases.”

Syafiq is a picture of selfless dedication, giving back to society when he himself is not well-off. His mother, a deliverywoman, is the family’s sole breadwinner.

Syafiq volunteered for Jenazah Management Course at Al-Muttaqin Mosque on Nov 25. PHOTO: DINAH DANISYAH MAZLI

During Ramadan, Syafiq helps serve meals to migrant workers breaking fast. "The people at the mosque may be able to cope without the volunteers during Ramadan.”

The ITE College West student added: "I saw how hectic it was during big events and on significant days of the Islamic calendar. For example, during Ramadan, people from work would go to the mosque to break fast.”

When asked what kept him committed to volunteering, Syafiq fondly recalled the time he met Mr Ng Qiang Qing.

The 21-year-old former inmate joined YaQIN this year and found solace and purpose in volunteering at the mosque. After Hari Raya, he embraced Islam and adopted the Muslim name Zakir Rasheed.

“Syafiq is an easygoing volunteer who can put you at ease. He can be quite funny at times,” he said.

“Start small, maybe by helping your neighbours. Don’t hesitate to volunteer,” advises Syafiq, who encourages his family members to volunteer.

“For those interested in volunteering at Al-Muttaqin Mosque, just swing by and join us. You can check out the volunteer page on the mosque’s website or follow Al-Muttaqin Youth on Instagram.”

In a world of uncertainties, Syafiq remains an inspiration, proving that age and circumstances are no barriers to making a transformative impact.

Ustaz Muhammad Harithatunnu'man Mohamad Hasbi, the mosque’s 25-year-old youth development officer, said: "It is a blessing for us to have the services of Syafiq. He’s highly dependable and always ready to help others."