Singapore

Immersive exhibition on Lee Kuan Yew’s life extended until March 17

The exhibition, held in a three-storey building at 11 Prinsep Link, includes interactive installations and more than 20 immersive rooms.PHOTO: LUCID EXPERIENCES
One of the immersive rooms, On Air, creates the illusion of entering a time portal back to the early days of Singapore’s independence.PHOTO: LUCID EXPERIENCES
Kolette Lim
Jan 05, 2024 02:36 pm

An immersive exhibition celebrating the life of Lee Kuan Yew, titled LKY: The Experience, has been extended.

Members of the public can now visit the exhibition, created by local company Lucid Experiences, until March 17. It was launched on Oct 6, 2023, and previously slated to close on Dec 31, 2023.

The exhibition, held in a three-storey building at 11 Prinsep Link, includes interactive installations and more than 20 immersive rooms. A segment of the exhibition is a showcase of 100 video interviews with people whose lives have been impacted by Mr Lee.

Opening hours for the exhibition have shortened and the public can now visit from 10am to 8pm on Friday to Sunday (last entry at 7pm) and 11am to 4pm (last entry at 3pm) on Wednesday and Thursday. It is closed from Monday to Wednesday. 

Tickets, which cost $18 each, can be purchased here.

