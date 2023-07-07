Inconsiderate Mercedes-Benz driver gets 'karma' at Woodlands Checkpoint

A Mercedes-Benz was caught on video cutting in front of a Stomper's car and refusing to give way to other vehicles.

Stomper Jasmine shared footage of the incident that happened on the way to Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday (July 5).

"The cam car was in its lane when the Mercedes-Benz signalled to change lanes just as the cam car was right alongside it.

"Cam car driver gave a short honk to inform that he was in the blind spot, and instead of waiting to change lanes safely, the Merc driver cut aggressively into the cam car's lane.

"Later, the Merc driver is seen refusing to give way to other cars that had already signalled."

But the Stomper saId that the driver got a dose of "karma" in the end, when she noticed his car parked outside the customs office.

"I guess he must have been rushing to clear customs to pump petrol (in Johor), but was then stopped for low fuel and got escorted into the customs office."