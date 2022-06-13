 Infant taken to hospital, two cats rescued after Jurong East flat catches fire, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Infant taken to hospital, two cats rescued after Jurong East flat catches fire

The two cats rescued were given oxygen by firefighters who were trained as emergency medical technicians.PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK
Wong Shiying
Jun 13, 2022 04:40 pm

An infant was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after a fire broke out in a flat in Jurong East Street 32 on Monday morning (June 13).

Firefighters put out the blaze that started in the kitchen of the unit in Block 310 and rescued two cats that were found conscious in the home.

Two people and the infant had escaped the burning unit before Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters arrived.

About 15 people from neighbouring units were evacuated by the police.

In a Facebook post, the SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 7.50am.

"Firefighters from Jurong fire station extinguished the fire using a water jet and a compressed air foam backpack," it said.

The cause of the fire, which was confined to the kitchen area, is under investigation.

The two cats rescued were given oxygen by firefighters who were trained as emergency medical technicians.

SCDF added that a member of the public had attempted to put out the fire using a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived.

"SCDF will be reaching out to the person to commend him for his quick thinking and prompt action in attempting to put out the fire," it said.

