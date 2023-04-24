 Influencer Melissa Koh shares photo of her son Asher’s funeral in an emotional post , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Influencer Melissa Koh shares photo of her son Asher’s funeral in an emotional post

Influencer Melissa Koh shares photo of her son Asher’s funeral in an emotional post
Influencer Melissa Koh and husband James Chen at the funeral of their son Asher, who died at 21 months in early April.PHOTO: MELISSACKOH/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Apr 24, 2023 01:27 am

Influencer Melissa Koh, whose 21-month-old son Asher died in early April, has shared a touching post dedicated to him.

In her first Instagram update in about two weeks, she posted a photo of her and her husband, photographer James Chen, in front of a small white coffin.

She wrote: “They said, ‘It was a beautiful send-off’, but that was something I’ve never wanted to do, nor ever prepared myself for.”

“Nothing makes sense of why you aren’t here anymore,” she added, writing that she could still feel and hear Asher around her.

The baby, who was born on June 17, 2021, had two major operations before he was a month old, including open-heart surgery the day after he was born.

“My heart is more shattered than ever, but I can only look forward to the day I get to hold and kiss you again. Twenty-one months of pure bliss and joy, but all gone too soon. You were the light of my life, you were my whole heart,” wrote Koh, 33, who has an older son Noah, three, and is expecting another baby.

In a video of the scuffle between two women at a karaoke lounge, one of them can be seen grabbing a pot of steaming soup and pouring its contents over the other woman.
World

Taiwan woman pours hot soup on another’s face during fight

Related Stories

Hong Kong actress Sandra Ng’s daughter makes show-business debut

BigBang’s Taeyang drops teaser for collaboration single with Blackpink’s Lisa

Taiwanese actor Ming Dao’s wife pregnant with their second child, a girl

The lifestyle influencer, who has more than 270,000 followers on Instagram, frequently shares photos of her family and had posted a series of happy photos as well as a poem on grief after his death.

She ended her heartbreaking post with: “Be free of all suffering now, my sweet angel. I love you beyond words.”

More On This Topic
Influencer Melissa Koh’s son Asher, who was almost two years old, has died
'I held on to him until his heartbeat came to zero,' says father of toddler who died of Covid-19

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

social mediaCHILDREN AND YOUTHCelebritiesparenting