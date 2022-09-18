Installation-performance for children with diverse needs, Waves Of Change Festival

Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Watch: Pre-school animated series Sago Mini Friends

Harvey, a floppy-eared brown dog, and his friends who live in the joyful town of Sagoville are the stars of Sago Mini Friends, a pre-school animated series available on Apple TV+.

As they discover ways to have silly fun and break into original catchy songs, they also impart important life lessons about gratitude.

Young viewers will learn to be more understanding of the needs and feelings of others, and be inspired to say “thank you”.

This series is based on the Sago Mini World app, which features more than 40 games for kids from two to five years old.

Non-subscribers of the streaming service can watch the first of 10 episodes for free. Go to https://str.sg/wKbv.

Experience: Installation-performance at The Artground

The Anywhere Of Everything, No Matter The Time is an installation-performance designed for pre-walking babies and neurodivergent kids with additional mobility needs. PHOTO: THE ARTGROUND

Families with babies who have not started to walk actively can get tickets to this new installation performance at arts-based playground The Artground.

The Anywhere Of Everything, No Matter The Time – created by Swedish-based choreographer Dalija Acin Thelander – weaves together movement, dance, music, visual art and light design.

Audiences are free to move around and experience the work as they wish – sitting, lying, crawling or rolling.

It is also designed for neurodivergent young children with additional mobility needs who can enjoy music, movement and sensory objects in an aesthetic setting, along with their carers.

There is no fixed beginning or ending for the work. This allows audiences to arrive any time, go out for a break and return within a two-hour slot.

The installation-performance runs from Oct 15 to 30 at Goodman Arts Centre in Mountbatten.

Tickets at $50 for an adult and a child are available at https://str.sg/wKEk. It is, however, not suitable for kids who can walk independently.

Learn: Festival on marine life

Japanese fantasy animation Children Of The Sea is among the films screened at this year’s Waves Of Change Festival. PHOTO: STUDIO 4°C

Catch Japanese fantasy animation Children Of The Sea (2019) in two free screenings on Sept 30 and Oct 1 at the ArtScience Cinema at Marina Bay Sands.

Based on the manga of the same title, the acclaimed movie sees junior high school student Ruka getting drawn into a mystery involving two brothers, who were raised in the sea by dugongs.

It is one of 12 feature-length films focused on sea life, as part of the Waves Of Change Festival, which is on till Oct 9. The annual celebration aims to raise awareness about marine life and the impact of global warming, as well as inspire one to take action.

All events are free and family-friendly, including an underwater photography exhibition by Singapore’s dive community. Seatings at the cinema for the screenings are on a first-come-first-served basis.

Find out more at https://str.sg/wKEZ.