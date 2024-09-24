IShowSpeed's Singapore live stream flops, he hops over to JB

IShowSpeed walking in USS for the first time.

IShowSpeed’s visit to Singapore was quite the opposite of the wild mobbing he faced in Malaysia, where fans surrounded him at every turn.

The popular YouTuber touched down in Singapore on Sept 22 at around 2pm. He was enthusiastically welcomed by fans at the airport, before being escorted away into a lift.

He is currently on his South-east Asia tour, where he gets mobbed by fans during his live streams, with Singapore as his last stopover.

IShowSpeed has over 60 million followers across all social media platforms.

At about 3.30pm later, the streamer, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, began his Singapore live stream at Universal Studios Singapore. in Sentosa.

IShowSpeed had a brief interaction with Minion mascots before heading over to the Transformers ride.

Right before the 19-year-old was going to board the ride, he was stopped by USS employee. He was told live streaming was not allowed in USS.

At that moment, signal was lost, and the stream froze and cut to black for nearly 30 minutes before eventually ending.

The stream lasted for only 17 minutes.

IShowSpeed’s manager, Slipz, updated fans on X: "You can't film in Singapore and everyone just lies."

A netizen commented: “You guys don't listen, streaming isn't allowed in Universal Studio.”

“We were told otherwise until we go there is my point,” Slipz responded to the comment.

USS states on its website: "Guests must not film or photograph Universal Studios Singapore for any promotional or commercial purpose unless approved in writing by Resorts World Sentosa."

IShowSpeed fan Per Zi Kai, 18, said the situation was nothing but frustrating. He felt there should have been adequate planning, acknowledging Singapore is a strict country and “will not make an exception” for anyone.

“Jian Hao Tan (who was hosting the American) could have done a better job in telling IShowSpeed the places where he could live stream as he is a local content creator and should know Singapore way better," he told TNP.

“Haji Lane or Bugis Street would have been a better choice instead of USS. He could have interacted with more fans and enjoyed the local food there.”

Another IShowSpeed fan, Hamizan Ahmad, 19, said: “I find this disappointing. It embarrasses me, as a Singaporean, that this is the image the rest of the world gets about Singapore.

“The media censorship here is way too strict, and I do not understand for what reason that it has to be this strict, when it will not cause any harm for the safety of the people.”

Despite a potential stream coming up suggested by IShowSpeed’s manager on X, there was no live stream in the following hours.

This left fans extremely frustrated and started sending hate messages to Tan, the local influencer who was to be IShowSpeed’s tour guide, for the poor planning.

Slipz defended Tan and added that his team was not allowed to film at Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix either.

Fans were also quick to point out USS official Instagram account promoting IShowSpeed’s live stream but not allowing the streamer to film. The promotional post has since been deleted.

At 9pm, IShowSpeed did a live stream in Johor Bahru and visited Sultan Ibrahim Stadium to catch a football match between Kelantan Darul Naim and Johor Darul Ta'zim.

During the live stream, he mentioned that he would be returning to Singapore, suggesting that the Johor trip was only a brief stop.

The live stream lasted for around 30 minutes before it abruptly ended. The two streams have now taken down from the YouTuber’s channel.

IShowSpeed scheduled a Singapore live stream at midnight but it was cancelled.

He apparently wanted to stream at a nightclub but was turned away. Fans shared shots of him looking dejected and tired.