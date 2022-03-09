'It is a tragedy that happened to our family': PMD fire at New Upper Changi Road flat

When SCDF personnel arrived at about 1.15pm, one occupant had self-evacuated with a baby but three others were still in the burning three-room flat.

The aftermath of a fire caused by a personal mobility device charging in a living room at Block 27 New Upper Changi Road, on March 9, 2022.

Three unconscious people were rescued from a flat in Bedok after a fire, probably caused by a personal mobility device (PMD) that was being charged, on Wednesday (March 9).

When Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel arrived at Block 27 New Upper Changi Road around 1.15pm, one occupant, who had self-evacuated with a baby, informed them that there were still people in the burning three-room flat.

Firefighters entered the fourth-storey unit and found the three unconscious people in a room, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

One of them was not breathing, and was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation before she was taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

A man, who identified himself as the occupant who escaped with the baby, told The Straits Times: "It is a tragedy that happened to our family." He declined to comment further.

The baby was said to be his nephew.

A total of four people were taken to CGH and Singapore General Hospital, including a resident from a neighbouring unit who suffered burn injuries on her shoulder when she was evacuating, before the SCDF officers arrived.

About 50 residents were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure, SCDF said.

The fire was extinguished with one water jet.

When ST arrived at the scene at 4.30pm, charred debris could be seen on the fourth storey and cleaners were washing the corridor floor.

Resident Tan Eng Hok, 70, who lives two doors from the affected unit, said he was surfing the Internet on his phone when he started seeing smoke in the corridor.

"It was very scary, I have never seen flames that big in my life," he said.

"My maid and I quickly filled up buckets of water and tried to fight the fire. At one point, I felt the heat on my skin, but I knew I had to help."

The part-time airport worker, who has lived in the block for around 10 years, added: "I don't know (the residents in the affected unit) but I had to help them."

Another resident, Mr Tan Toh Guan, 84, was reading the newspaper when his wife told him she smelt smoke.

Mr Tan, who lives next to the affected unit, said: "The smell got stronger so we just evacuated immediately. We didn't think about taking anything with us. We just wanted to be safe."

Ms Jen Reyes, 37, was working from home with her husband when the lights and fan in their living room suddenly went off.

"I looked out the window and saw smoke. The first thing that went through my mind was that we have to get out now," said Ms Reyes, who works in IT and has been living in a corner unit on the third storey for a year.

Ms Reyes, whose five-year-old daughter was in school when the fire broke out, said: "It's a good thing she wasn't at home then. I think it would have been really scary for her."

Preliminary investigations showed the fire was of electrical origin, from a PMD which was charging in the living room, SCDF said, adding that two other power assisted bicycles were also found in the unit.

It added that non-UL2272 PMDs and any form of modifications to these devices pose a fire risk, and urged owners to dispose of them at the appropriate recyclers.