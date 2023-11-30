Jack Neo and Terence Cao launch live-streaming platform Star Live

In the virtual hustle of online content creation, the inaugural live stream by Jack Neo and Terence Cao’s Star Live on Nov 28 stole the show.

The two veterans, along with Sibay Shiok members Collin Chee, Peter Yu and Jae Oh, as well as a number of veteran actresses streamed live from Pan Pacific Singapore and racked up 345,000 views and 5,600 comments within two hours.

The Star Live team and social media influencer Simonboy were selling 10 pairs of gem stones ear studs 0.8 carat at $10 each.

As if that was not attractive enough to pull in the crowd, viewers of the live stream who commented during the show stood a chance to win an iPhone 15. The buzz was intoxicating, the live streamers in high spirit as the number of likes climbed to 1,600 and the segment was shared 1,300 times.

By the time its first live stream concluded, Star Live had gained 7,400 followers on its Facebook page.

WHAT IS STAR LIVE?

Cao told TNP that the platform under his company Sibay Shiok’s partnership with Neo aims to boost the market reach for merchants.

It leverages the star power to sell the merchants’ products and help raise brand awareness.

Star Live team members include Jason Oh, Tang Miaoling, Peter Yu, Tracy Lee, Henry Thia, Dawn Yeoh, Yutaki Ong, Hong Zhao Rong and Collin Chee. PHOTO: STAR LIVE

"We are not just selling. We create branding for the companies and their products,” said Cao, 56.

"We are here to provide a solution for merchants who are thinking of branding and marketing their products."

The collaborative venture between Cao and Neo took root in an unplanned encounter overseas a year ago.

Neo said, "We have known each other for a long time, but we merely greeted each other when we met. But when I got to chat with Terence when I met him in Paris, I found out that he had left Mediacorp and did not have anything on his plate."

The duo formed Star Live, working out the mechanics, discussing how to partner merchants, and helping with the scripts, marketing and even promotional posters.

“Any merchant can work with us. We have a team that can do anything from writing the script to creating the collateral,” said the 63-year-old director who is working on his new movie, Money No Enough 3.

Among the female actresses roped into the Star Live team is 55-year-old Tang Miaoling.

“I think Terence, with his Sibay Shiok, and Jack are the perfect match for this collaboration,” she said.

“Between the two of them, they can take this live-streaming platform to a higher level.”

Hong Zhao Rong, 55, agreed. “We’re so happy to be working with this collaboration. Jack and Terence asked us to join them to have fun. This is a very good start.”

A PLATFORM FOR EVERYONE

Star Live promises a refreshing take on brand-building, storytelling and market expansion – and not just for the Chinese market.

Cao and Neo invite influencers and celebrities of all races to join their platform. The duo aim to collaborate with international stars in the future.

“We are focused on collaborating with other live-streaming platforms, not just in Singapore, but also in Malaysia,” said Cao, explaining that merchants can book two-hour live-streaming slots on Star Live.

Cao and Neo are also open to engaging with their diverse audience in various languages.

“If they comment in English, I’ll reply in English. If they comment in Mandarin, I’ll reply in Mandarin,” Cao explained.

“The language is not based on the products.”

As Star Live continues to make waves in the livestreaming realm, Cao highlighted that as the demand increases, the platform may employ more professionals, potentially leading to an adjustment in pricing.

“It's all about demand and supply. If my team is flooded and cannot deliver the output, we probably have to employ more people to do the work. That's where prices will increase,” he said.



To follow Star Live, go to their Facebook page Star Live.