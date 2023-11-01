 Jealousy a possible motive behind Johor murder involving two S’porean suspects: Police, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Jealousy a possible motive behind Johor murder involving two S’porean suspects: Police

Two Singaporean men and a Malaysian woman were arrested after their car crashed into two vehicles on Oct 27.PHOTO: POLIS DAERAH JOHOR BAHRU SELATAN/FACEBOOK
Aqil Hamzah
Nov 01, 2023 11:20 pm

The murder of a 25-year-old Malaysian man outside a nightclub in Johor Bahru on Oct 27 is believed to have been motivated by jealousy, the Johor police said on Wednesday.

Two Singaporean men, aged 26 and 29, were arrested in connection with the murder. The 26-year-old man was charged with murder and denied bail on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old man was charged for driving under the influence of drugs and granted bail on Monday. Both also face drug charges, reported China Press.

They were apprehended after the Audi car they were in crashed into two vehicles and the front gate of Istana Besar, which is the royal palace of the Johor Sultan, at about 5.30am on Oct 27.

A 33-year-old Malaysian woman who was in the car was also arrested, but she was granted bail on Wednesday after being made a prosecution witness, Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat told reporters on Wednesday morning.

In the press conference, which was livestreamed on Facebook, Mr Kamarul said a fight broke out over one of the alleged suspects’ girlfriend, which led to the fatal stabbing of the 25-year-old victim.

Xie Zhiyu, who worked as an electrician, would typically head home after his shift ended, said his mother.
He added that those found guilty of murder will face the death penalty. If they are spared the gallows, they could be jailed up to 40 years, or at least 30 years.

They may also receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.

