KG Catering fined a second time in under 3 months, suspended two weeks

The caterer failed to keep licensed premises free of infestation and sale or preparation of food where food is likely to be contaminated.

KG Catering has been suspended for two weeks, from Jan 23 to Feb 5, after accumulating 12 demerit points within a year.

The catering business, located at 171 Kampong Ampat, was also fined $3,000, the Singapore Food Agency said on Jan 23.

The fine was imposed after the caterer committed two offences – failure to keep licensed premises free of infestation and sale or preparation of food where food is likely to be contaminated. Each offence resulted in six demerit points.

A licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a year may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled, SFA said.

“All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers.

“The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if there are any, re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3,” added the agency.

This is the second time KG Catering has fined in under three months, after being hit with one on Nov 1.

The caterer was slapped with a $6,000 fine for multiple hygiene violations, after 92 people suffered food poisoning after consuming food it prepared between Sept 20, 2022, and March 11, 2023.

As a result of this, SFA also suspended KG Catering’s food business operations from Nov 9, 2022 to Feb 1, 2023.

SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act, it added.

If the public spot breaches of the law, they can report the matter via sfa.gov.sg/feedback or contact SFA at 6805-2871.