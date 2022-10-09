For kids: Baby Shark-themed park, Frozen Planet II screening, Ikea’s Smaland

Pinkfong World Adventure is the latest pop-up playground at Marina Square mall and runs till Jan 2.

Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Play: New Baby Shark-themed park

The first Baby Shark-themed park in South-east Asia opened in Singapore last Friday.

Pinkfong World Adventure, the latest pop-up playground at Marina Square mall, runs till Jan 2.

It features more than 16 interactive games and experiences, which are built around the world’s most viewed YouTube video and other Pinkfong shows.

The Baby Shark singalong has exceeded 10 billion views on the platform in January since it was first released in 2016.

If your little ones have contributed multiple views, take them to this new playground. They can journey with Daddy Shark into “space”, explore a sea of balls and go on merry-go-round carriage rides with Poki and friends.

No visit is complete without taking part in the famous Baby Shark Dance - use the QR code to download snapshots of your kids’ adorable moves afterwards.

Each play session at Pinkfong World Adventure is for an hour and 40 minutes. Tickets for kids and adults start at $28 each and are available at www.sistic.com.sg/events/pinkfong0123.

It travels to Malaysia next, followed by Hong Kong in the summer of 2023.

Watch: Free BBC Earth Screening Festival

Catch BBC Earth’s Frozen Planet II at a free outdoor screening at Gardens by the Bay on Oct 15. PHOTO: BBC STUDIOS

Watch fun animated series and a stunning documentary under the stars. The BBC Earth Screening Festival returns to Gardens by the Bay on Oct 15 from 5.30 to 9pm, following its last event in 2019.

Take your own mat and enjoy outdoor screenings of Cbeebies animated series Bluey, Hey Duggee and Go Jetters at the Supertree Grove Lawn. Kids can also interact with mascot Bluey, join a tote bag stencil activity and have free ice cream.

Headlining the festival is Frozen Planet II, BBC Earth’s documentary series that explores the wildlife found in the world’s coldest regions.

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the six-part series is available on BBC Earth with new episodes every Sunday at 8pm on StarHub TV Channel 407, Singtel TV Channel 203 and BBC Player.

At the event, your family can catch the full second episode and meet executive producer Mark Brownlow, who will take you behind the scenes of filming Frozen Planet II.

The BBC Earth Screening Festival is free and open to the public – no registration is needed. Find out more at www.bbcasia.com/bbc-earth-screening-festival.

Inspire: Ikea’s new ocean-themed kids’ collection

Smaland, Ikea Tampines’ popular free playroom for kids, has reopened. PHOTO: IKEA SINGAPORE

Ikea Tampines’ popular free playroom, Smaland, has reopened. Kids who are toilet-trained and 90cm to 120cm tall can be dropped off at this “magic forest” for an hour while their parents have a cuppa or shop the latest range.

The Swedish furniture giant recently launched Blavingad, a new ocean-themed kids’ collection designed to inspire interest and spark conversations about marine life and conservation.

The range comprises a 100cm-long blue whale soft toy ($29.90) and other cuddly plushies made from recycled polyester, which is processed from ocean-bound plastic picked up from areas up to 50km inland from coastlines. This is a first for Ikea and leads the way for future soft toy collections.

Other items made from recycled polyester include a bed tent ($49.90), a backpack ($14.90) and storage bags ($19.90 each).

“We hope that the playful products create a feeling of being surrounded by the ocean and spark curiosity about all that lives below the surface,” say Ikea designers Sissi Edholm and Lisa Ullenius.

Find out more at www.ikea.sg/blavingad.