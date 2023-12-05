'King of the king' goes on profanity-laden rant at fellow passengers

It was a bus ride that turned out to be rather amusing but unsettling at the same time.

A commuter aboard bus service 56 on Dec 1 unleashed his inner chaos superstar at about 6.40pm, according to Stomper Fayola who caught it all on video.

"I was on the way home and there was a man who could have lost his mind on the bus," said Fayola, who was anxious that the loud and mocking man would resort to violence, turning the bus into a potential scene of chaos.

"I don’t think it was safe for him to go around like that. Besides the harsh words that came out of his mouth, which were highly inappropriate and racial, I don’t think it was appropriate that he kept smacking his stuff and threatened people to fight with him."

As seen in the video, the seated passenger, who appears to be middle-aged, can be heard noting the races of fellow passengers and saying something like "I pray my God kill you, all don't have children." (sic)

He did not stop there. He said: "You see what? You see me funny ah?" (sic)

Although the video does not show whom he was addressing, the man continues: "Next time you see me, must respect. Put down your head because I'm the king of the king. Wooo!"

Fayola noted: "The whole way, the driver didn’t do anything."