Klook to offer packages for Taylor Swift concerts following MBS tie-up

For anxious Swifties looking for alternative ways to secure tickets, travel booking site Klook will be offering packages for the hotly anticipated Taylor Swift concerts to be held in March 2024.

Klook, the official experience partner of the American pop star’s The Eras Tour, announced on Tuesday that it has concert ticket bundles that include not only tickets to one of the six nights of the Singapore leg of the world tour, but also hotel stays and packages with activities and experiences.

While details of the packages and prices have not been released, Klook says they will go on sale on its app on July 7 at noon and will be limited to four per customer.

Marina Bay Sands, the tour’s official presenting partner, had earlier announced exclusive packages, which combine the concert experience with hotel stays too.

There will also be fringe activities at the integrated resort to complement the tour, although details on the packages and activities have not been announced.

The Eras Tour in Singapore will be held from March 2 to 4 and March 7 to 9 next year at the National Stadium, the only stop in Asia outside of Japan.

Swift, 33, is completing the United States leg of her record-breaking tour, which kicked off in March 2023 in Arizona.

Ticket prices start at $108, with VIP packages also available. A pre-sale for UOB cardmembers will be available from July 5 at noon, while general sales open via Ticketmaster’s online platform on July 7 at noon and at all Singpost outlets.