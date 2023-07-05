Largest number of aircraft in 5 years to feature at NDP 2023 to celebrate RSAF’s 55th anniversary

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will deploy the largest number of aircraft seen in the last five National Day Parades (NDPs) as it pulls out all the stops to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

Some 27,000 spectators at the parade venue, the Padang, will be treated to the sight of the RSAF’s largest aircraft – the A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) – which will be at the front of a formation of aircraft over the show centre on Aug 9.

The RSAF’s latest asset, the H225M helicopter, will also make its first NDP appearance, flying among the 21 aircraft involved in the show.

This is the largest fleet of aircraft used since the 24 in NDP 2018, when the RSAF marked half a century of defending the nation. The air force celebrates its 55th anniversary this year.

Fighter jets will execute a sharp combat turn that will put its pilots under tremendous G-forces, as well as a tricky new manoeuvre involving three aircraft crossing paths.

Colonel Jonavan Ang, 45, who oversees the deployment of aircraft at the NDP, said in an interview with the media on Tuesday that the main goal was to put on a bigger show this year in line with RSAF’s 55th anniversary, while showcasing the Republic’s ability to defend itself.

Col Ang said: “We decided to put up a bigger show to have more people participate to celebrate this milestone event.

“The intent is to showcase some of our new capabilities and to (show) Singaporeans that we have transformed – from how we started to today.”

For example, the MRTT, which will fly past the heartland for the first time, has boosted the air force’s endurance in fighter operations as it can refuel fighters in mid-air more efficiently, said Col Ang.

The MRTT replaced the KC-135 in 2018.

Making its NDP debut, the A330 multi-role tanker transport will lead a formation of fighter jets in the fly-past over the Padang. PHOTO: NDP 2023 EXCO Singapore’s fighters remain among the most advanced in the region, said Col Ang.

The F-15SG and F-16D+ fighters involved in the aerial displays this year will approach the show centre from multiple points, he added.

As a salute to the nation, five F-16 fighters will execute a crowd-favourite bomb-burst manoeuvre, dramatically parting ways as they fly over the Padang, followed closely by three F-15SG fighters.

In a choreographed display – the dual high-G turn – two fighters will circle above the crowd to give everyone a better view of the fighters and so that they can hear the rumble of its turbines.

A bird’s eye view of the Padang, taken from a Chinook helicopter. PHOTO: NDP 2023 EXCO

In making the sharp turn, the crew on each jet will experience up to nine times the force of gravity.

Rehearsals for the aerial displays began in May after planning and simulator runs earlier in the year.

F-15 Weapon Systems Officer Dillon Foo, 30, who was part of the team that planned the aerial display, said the manoeuvres are a test of a pilot’s resilience and training.

“(Executing the manoeuvres) takes up to 40 seconds of constant high-Gs as the planes turn around the Marina Bay area towards the Padang centre,” said Captain Foo, who will fly a special F-15SG featuring a decorated fin to commemorate the RSAF’s anniversary.

“The pilots have to endure up to nine Gs pressing against their body, and they have to be focused.”

The fleet will pass over several areas, including Jurong West, Woodlands and Tampines.

F-16 pilot Melcolm Huang expects to create a lasting memory for his family as he will fly over his home in Pasir Ris, giving his wife and six-month-old son the chance to see him cross the skies.

The intensive preparation for the NDP meant sacrificing many weekends with his family, said Major Huang, who added that he owed a huge debt to his wife for her understanding.

“One of the tracks brings us north of where I live, so my wife and my kid will be at the balcony waiting for us to fly by,” said Maj Huang, 35.

“Hopefully, one day, I will be able to show him these images and inspire him.”

Behind the fighters, a Chinook and a pair of new H225M helicopters will fly above the Padang in a V-shaped formation.

The H225M medium-lift helicopter, which was unveiled in 2021, replaces the long-running Super Puma helicopter, and is likewise used in search-and-rescue operations.

Flying the H225M will be Major (NS) Yeong Zhen Jie, the first operationally ready national serviceman to pilot the aircraft.

Major (NS) Yeong Zhen Jie, 39, with the H225M medium-lift helicopter at Sembawang Air Base. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM Since leaving the air force after 16 years of service in 2018, he spends several weeks each year back at the air base to keep up with pilot training. Maj (NS) Yeong, 39, said: “I volunteered as I felt it was only right to give back... It’s incredibly stressful but an honour.”

“Naturally, there were some personal sacrifices. I had to juggle my work and family time because undergoing training is no easy feat – months of ground training, simulators and coming back here to fly.

“There were many times I had to (spend) extra hours after training, while my wife took care of the family, so I’m really grateful to them for their unwavering support,” he said.

The air crew in the CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopter on July 2. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

He will be accompanied by H225M air crew specialist Kenny Ng, who said debuting the helicopter is a high-point in his career.

Third Warrant Officer (3WO) Ng said: “When they told me, I told my wife that it’s a big commitment as I’ll spend many weekends away.”

“She got her tickets (for the rehearsal) today, so she’ll get to see us fly past from the stands,” he added.

“It’s meaningful because she will be able to understand why I’ve been doing this.”

Along with those in the air, some 1,600 RSAF personnel are involved in the NDP operations. A team of around a dozen air traffic controllers will use radars to ensure a safe distance between aircraft and usher them smoothly in and out of their air bases.

Captain Nicole Tan, 27, an air traffic controller, said: “Planes don’t disappear into thin air after they leave the show centre... We ensure that the airspace is clear for them to fly through and ensure that there is space for contingencies, like in the case of bad weather.”

(From left) Lieutenant Matthew Lim, Captain Dillon Foo, Captain Nicole Tan, Lieutenant-Colonel Rajpal Singh, Colonel Jonavan Ang, Major Melcolm Huang, LTA Hanson Lim and Third Sergeant Ryan Kum in front of an F-15SG with a specially decorated RSAF55 tail flash at Paya Lebar Air Base on July 4. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

On the ground, technicians like full-time national serviceman Ryan Kum, 21, will ensure assets like the F-15 are fit for take-off.

He will keep a close eye on the condition of the fighter, making sure there are no leaks or loose bolts. “I work behind the scenes, and do not often talk about it – our job is to keep the aircraft and pilots absolutely safe.”

“I’m really lucky to serve while we celebrate both NDP and the RSAF55,” said Third Sergeant Kum.

“I got to marshal and launch an F-15SG with the special tail flash... That’s a really cool experience.”

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who visited Sembawang Air Base on Wednesday to witness the preparations for the state flag fly-past, thanked the airmen involved for their hard work.

At least 300 personnel will help to attach the state flags to the helicopters, which will fly past neighbourhoods.

Mr Wong said in a Facebook post: “The state flag flypast is an iconic component of every year’s NDP... It seems simple, but it requires a lot of skill, effort and hard work to prepare.

“A big thank you to everyone for your commitment.”