Last bus and train services extended on eve of National Day

Train and some bus services will end later on Aug 8, the eve of the National Day public holiday.

The last trains will depart from the City Hall MRT station at 12.30am in all four directions – towards Jurong East, Marina South Pier, Pasir Ris and Tuas Link stations.

On the Circle Line, the last train from Dhoby Ghaut station, heading towards HarbourFront, will depart at 11.55pm, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 11.30pm.

Commuters can catch the last train on the Downtown Line from Bukit Panjang station at 12.03am, while the last train will leave from Expo station at 12.04am.

The last trains on the Thomson-East Coast Line will depart from Gardens By The Bay station at 12.25am and from Woodlands North station at 12.02am.

On the North East Line, the last train heading to Punggol will depart from HarbourFront at 12.30am, while the train in the other direction will leave Punggol station at 12.02am.

Public transport operators SMRT, SBS Transit, Tower Transit and Go-Ahead Singapore said the last timings of selected bus services will also be extended on Aug 8.