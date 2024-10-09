 Lee Kuan Yew's daughter Wei Ling dies at 69, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Lee Kuan Yew's daughter Wei Ling dies at 69

Dr Lee Wei Ling's death was announced by her brother, Mr Lee Hsien Yang, in a Facebook post early on the same day. PHOTO: ST FILE
Fatimah Mujibah for The Straits Times
Oct 09, 2024 07:03 am

The daughter of the late founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, Dr Lee Wei Ling, died on Oct 9 at the age of 69.

Her death was announced by her brother, Mr Lee Hsien Yang, in a Facebook post early on the same day. Dr Lee, the second of three children, is also the sister of Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

“At our father’s funeral in 2015, Ling closed her eulogy thus ‘I can’t break down (and cry), I am a Hakka woman.’ Ling, I am less stoic than you,” Mr Lee said, adding that Dr Lee died at home.

He also included a quote from The Lord of the Rings.

Mr Lee requested no flowers to be sent, adding that donations to charities such as Canossa Mission Singapore, Parkinson Society Singapore and Total Well-Being SG would be meaningful to Dr Lee.

Mr Lee said details of the funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

In 2020, Dr Lee announced on Facebook that she was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a form of brain disease.

The illness, she said, starts with a “Parkinson’s-like illness that slows physical movements, impairs fast eye movements and balance, resulting in a tendency to fall”, adding that it is followed by difficulty swallowing, choking aspiration, pneumonia and death, for the fortunate.

Further progression of the disease will lead to dementia, and include prominent behavioural changes such as disinhibition and impulsivity, she added.

