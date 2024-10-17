 Less rain, warmer days in second half of Oct, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Less rain, warmer days in second half of Oct

TNP
Oct 17, 2024 08:52 am

The weather for the second fortnight of October is expected to be warm and less wet compared to the first fortnight.

Short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon on some days.

In addition, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds during the pre-dawn hours and morning on a few days.

Less rainfall can be expected in the last week of October and there may be a few days with little rainfall. The total rainfall for the second fortnight of October 2024 is forecast to be below average over most parts of the island.

The daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33 and 34 deg C on most days, with highs of around 35 deg C on a few days.

Weather

