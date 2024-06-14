Local influencer confuses family control pills, slammed for ignorance

A local singer-influencer has sparked outrage online after she confused the morning-after pill with an abortion pill, leading her to discourage her 18-year-old daughter from attending Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming Singapore concerts.

Sarah Cheng-Dewinne, also known as Sara X, posted a video on TikTok stating she wouldn’t allow her daughter Ines to attend the concerts, citing Olivia’s actions in the US where she allowed pro-choice groups to distribute contraceptives at her shows.

Sara X’s sister had informed her that Rodrigo had been “giving out morning-after abortive pills” at her concerts in Missouri, a state with strict abortion laws. However, the morning-after pill, also known as Plan B, is an emergency contraceptive used to prevent pregnancy, not induce abortion.

Sara X's video, in which she calls Olivia’s actions “ironic” and accuses her of giving “abortionists” a platform, has since garnered significant backlash.

“I just want to make a stand on this because I am not encouraging Ines to go,” she says in the video, adding that she chose not to abort Ines when she got pregnant at 18, despite advice to do so.

“It is a practice that goes against our entire life story,” she added.

Sara X's video has been met with criticism from many online, with TikToker @moonbeam_moo responding with a video of her own that has garnered over 172,000 views.

“Plan B pills are different from abortive pills,” she clarifies, explaining the purpose of both types of medication. @moonbeam_moo also emphasises that Rodrigo's actions were aimed at protecting women’s reproductive rights, highlighting that abortion is illegal in Missouri.

“This is a women’s rights issue rather than a ‘Oh, you’re aiding in and abetting murder’ kind of thing”, she states.

Singapore, unlike Missouri, allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Many online users have expressed their bewilderment at Sara X’s misinformation.

“How did she completely miss the whole point and confuse the two pills? She is a grown woman with so many kids and she doesn’t know the difference?” questioned one netizen.

Others have pointed out that since Ines is now 18, she is legally entitled to attend the concert without her mother’s approval.

Sara X has since closed the comments section on her video.