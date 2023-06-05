LTA to build 20km of new cycling paths in Bukit Merah, Kallang, city areas

Cyclists will have an easier time getting around in areas such as Bukit Merah, Telok Blangah, Kallang and the city when new cycling paths are completed from next year.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday has called a tender to build 20km of new cycling paths in the city and city fringe areas.

This marks the start of the phased construction of cycling paths in the central region, contributing to an estimated total of 150km that will be ready by 2030, subject to the results of LTA’s feasibility studies.

The 20km of paths, which will be progressively completed from next year, will improve connectivity to amenities, including transport nodes like MRT stations, schools and neighbourhood centres, said LTA.

Additional tenders for cycling paths in other areas, including the west of Singapore, are in the works and details will be shared when ready, LTA added.

According to tender documents seen by The Straits Times, there will be about 6.9km of new cycling paths built in Bukit Merah, 6.8km in Kallang, 5km in the city, and 1.3km in Bukit Timah, amounting to a total of 20km of new paths which will be added progressively to the island’s cycling path network.

The new paths in Bukit Merah are spread out across West Coast Highway from Alexandra Road to Sentosa Gateway Tunnel, in the neighbourhoods of Tiong Bahru and Redhill, along Jalan Bukit Merah and a stretch of Keppel Road near the Marina Coastal Expressway exit.

In the Kallang area, the new paths include a connecting stretch between Boon Keng and Geylang Bahru, another from Bendemeer to Lavender, and one that connects Sims Avenue to Mountbatten Road.

An artist’s impression of the future cycling path at Sims Avenue. PHOTO: LTA

Within the city, the new paths are located in the vicinity of Newton, 313@Somerset, Great World City, Clarke Quay, Farrer Park, Maxwell, Gardens by the Bay, together with a connecting stretch from Shenton Way to Marina Boulevard.

In Bukit Timah, the new paths link residences in the area to amenities located along Toh Tuck Road and Jalan Jurong Kechil.

According to tender documents, the contract is expected to last 18 months, with an expected delivery date of Dec 31, 2025.

#KeepCalmAndCycleOn Look forward to greater connectivity with more cycling paths coming up in the city and city fringe... Posted by Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Sunday, June 4, 2023

This latest cycling path expansion comes on the heels of an earlier LTA tender in January to build new paths in seven towns in the east and north-east, which are expected to improve cycling links in estates such as Geylang, Serangoon, Sengkang, Hougang and Marine Parade.

Elsewhere, 14.5km of new cycling paths have been completed in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan and Toa Payoh. Another 3.5km of paths in Bishan will be ready this year.

LTA plans to expand the islandwide cycling network to 1,300km by 2030.

Co-founder of recreational cycling group Love Cycling SG Francis Chu, who regularly cycles in the Kallang area, welcomed the new paths as he said the current footpaths along Upper Boon Keng Road are very narrow, while some are damaged by the growth of tree roots.

The new cycling paths will significantly improve pedestrians’ safety and cyclists’ commuting experience, he added.

An artist’s impression of the future cycling path at Clarke Quay. PHOTO: LTA

Mr Chu suggested further prioritising cyclists’ safety in designing these new paths, as some of the current ones are fragmented and require cyclists to give way to cars at road intersections. He added that LTA can consider constructing narrower road turns, as these will encourage cars to slow down and check for cyclists and pedestrians before turning.

Citing a new cycling path along Telok Blangah Road – between Henderson Road and Seah Im Road – as an example, he noted that cyclists travelling along that stretch will have to slow down or stop 17 times within a short distance of 0.7km, just to give way to cars.

Member of recumbent cycling group Laidback HPV SG Greg Choong, who often cycles to the city area from Bukit Timah, said the new cycling paths do not offer seamless connecting routes into the Central Business District (CBD).

He added that there are no direct links for cyclists coming from major arterial routes like the Rail Corridor towards the CBD, which prevents them from reaching the CBD safely in a fuss-free manner.