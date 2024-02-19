Malaysian singers’ father dies after smoke from fireworks triggered asthma attack

Stella and Nick Chung with their mum (centre). The elder Mr Chung fell into a coma and died on Feb 17.

KUALA LUMPUR – The father of Malaysian artistes Nick and Stella Chung has died after being in a coma for eight days. He was 80.

The news was confirmed by the two siblings on Facebook on Feb 17.

Stella Chung, 41, posted a photo with her father, Mr Thomas Chung, and said she hopes to be his daughter again in the next life.

Meanwhile, Nick Chung, 43, uploaded a video and several pictures – including one of him grieving at his father’s coffin.

Mr Chung had slipped into a coma on Feb 9, the eve of Chinese New Year.

According to Nick Chung, his father was watching a fireworks display outside his home and inhaled a lot of smoke, triggering a severe asthma attack.

The singer added that his father’s heart stopped twice, but the doctor managed to resuscitate him using CPR.

Mr Chung fell into a coma and died eight days later, on Feb 17. His funeral was held on Feb 19.

Nick Chung wrote: “The thing which I feared most and had nightmares about since I was a child has finally come true. How I wish this is all just a bad dream!”

He also urged everyone to show more appreciation to their parents and make the most of every moment with loved ones before it’s too late.

Separately, fireworks claimed another casualty. In Henan, China, a stray firecracker hit the back of a 10-year-old’s head, knocking him unconscious. He died five days later, on Feb 17.

The boy had been walking on a pavement with his father on Feb 12 when the firecracker struck him, Chinese media reported.

The boy was bleeding from his head while he was being taken to hospital. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK