Malaysian woman looking for her birth family in Singapore

Madam Nazli Abdullah, 63, who was given up for adoption at birth in April 1959, and a photo of her when she was five or six.

For six years, a Malaysian woman has been searching for her biological parents, who she believes are in Singapore.

Madam Nazli Abdullah, 63, was given up for adoption at birth in April 1959 to their neighbours in Jalan Telipot, Kota Bharu in Kelantan.

A man who worked for her late adoptive father, Mr Abdullah Abu Bakar, told her that her biological father had the surname Cheah, and the family had left the kampung soon after they gave her up for adoption.

He said there were several other children, and that her biological father worked as an estate manager in Kelantan. He also told her he heard they had eventually moved to Singapore.

Madam Nazli, who lives in Kuala Lumpur and works in finance, told The Straits Times: “I want to finally know where I come from. Before 2016, I think there was a lot of resistance from my adoptive parents and relatives when they were alive.”

She found out she was adopted only at 25, when her mother told her before giving her blessing for her to get married. Her father died when she was one.

Madam Nazli, who is widowed with four children aged 21 to 36, said: “I was shocked and sad. But after a while, I felt blessed too because my Malay parents were honourable and good people, and they raised me well.”

She decided not to go looking then as she feared that it would upset her family. Her adoptive mother died in 1998.

“When (the older generation) all passed away, then my children and I were thinking that since I have one or two friends who found their biological family, we might as well try. Because it’s good to find your roots,” said Madam Nazli.

As part of her search, she has advertised with the Malaysian Chinese Association and contacted Crime Library Singapore.

Madam Nazli said: “In life, I believe that (people) must know their roots. It’s for myself and my children too. We live only once.”