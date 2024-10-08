Man, 25, accused of flinging cat from level 38 of HDB block

A man appeared in a district court on Oct 8 after he allegedly kicked a cat, repeatedly stepped on its head inside a lift, and threw it down from the 38th storey of a Housing Board block of flats, killing it.

Ryan Tan Yi Bin, 25, who was handed an animal cruelty charge, is accused of committing the offence at Block 78 Lorong Limau, near Whampoa Road, between 2am and 4am on Oct 7.

Court documents do not disclose the reasons behind his alleged attack on the cat.

Appearing in court via video-link from Central Police Division, Tan cast his eyes at the ground and clasped his hands in front of his chest as he stood before District Judge Lorraine Ho.

Without revealing details, a prosecutor from the National Parks Board told Judge Ho that Tan was arrested on Oct 7 and asked the court to not offer him bail. The prosecutor also asked for the Singaporean to be remanded for one week for investigations to be completed.

Tan is not represented by a lawyer and his case has been adjourned to Oct 15.

First-time offenders convicted of animal cruelty can be jailed for up to 18 months and fined up to $15,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $30,000.