Man, 38, arrested for drink driving after going against traffic

Three bikers – men aged between 21 and 25 – were conscious when taken to hospital.

A 38-year-old man was arrested for drink driving, after he was caught on video driving against the flow of traffic on Oct 13.

According to a video of the incident posted online, three motorcyclists are seen waiting in the right-most lane of a road at a traffic junction when a white car approaches them head-on.

The motorcyclists quickly hop off their motorbikes and manage to escape much of the impact, with one man falling over the bushes beside them.

The white car comes to a stop, after crashing into another car waiting behind the motorcyclists.

The video – which was uploaded to Facebook by traffic group SG Road Vigilante – has been viewed more than 100,000 times, and has attracted nearly 1,000 reactions and more than 200 comments.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Toh Tuck Avenue and the slip road leading to the Pan-Island Expressway, around 11.15pm on Oct 13.

Police investigations are ongoing.