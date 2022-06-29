Man, 50, arrested over slashing incident at Bukit Merah coffee shop

A 50-year-old man was arrested after a slashing incident at Block 111 Jalan Bukit Merah on Wednesday (June 29).

The victim, a 75-year-old man, was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries to the head. He was conscious at the time.

Police told TNP that they were alerted to a case of assault at the location at 11.15am.



At the scene, they learned that the 50-year-old man had allegedly slashed the head of the older man with a knife.

The 50-year-old was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

The two men are believed to have known each other.

Several videos, uploaded by Facebook user Patrick Tan, show two men throwing plastic chairs at each other at a coffee shop.

In one of them, the 50-year-old male, in a black shirt, attempts to hit the older man who uses a chair to block his face.

A few bystanders then attempt to subdue the 50-year-old.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon, the offender faces up to seven years imprisonment, a fine, caning, or both.