Crowd watches as man slaps woman at MRT station

The man backhand slaps the woman after she threw his keys onto the floor.

An argument between a man and a woman drew a crowd at an MRT station.

The altercation was captured on video and posted on Reddit by user u/sweet-lil-thang on Oct 22.

The 25-second clip begins with the woman grabbing a set of keys from the man and throwing them to the ground. She can be heard shouting: “Give me my phone!”

The man then steps forward and strikes the woman in the face.

He then retrieves a phone from his bag and throws it on the ground. The woman picks up an object from the man's hand before walking away.

The video has sparked varied responses from viewers, with some commenting on the incident and others expressing opinions on the individuals involved.

Some Reddit users found humor in the situation, with one commenting on the onlookers: “The crowd circling them like it’s a stage watching a play is hilarious”.

Others expressed disapproval of both individuals

"They deserve each other," said one netizen.

Some users voiced support for one or the other individual involved.

One comment read: “All she did was throw a belonging, and he slapped her and also throw her phone. That's just pathetic for a man.”