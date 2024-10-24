Man, 50, charged with murdering grassroots volunteer in Clementi

Police at the scene where a fatal stabbing took place near 311B Clementi Avenue 4 on Oct 21.

A 50-year-old who allegedly killed a man in Clementi was charged with murder on Oct 23.

Toh Chee Hong appeared in court via video-link at around 12.20pm and was handed a capital charge for allegedly killing Mr Winson Khoo Chin Wah, 41.

Court documents stated that the alleged murder occurred at Block 311B Clementi Avenue 4, but did not mention the exact weapon used.

Toh, who was wearing a red polo shirt, was expressionless when his name was called out in court.

The prosecutor requested that Toh be remanded for one week, with permission for him to be taken out for scene visits and to recover more evidence.

His case will be heard again on Oct 30.

The police received a call for help at around 5pm on Oct 21. Mr Khoo was found unconscious at a void deck in Clementi Avenue 4.

He was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he died. Toh was arrested at the scene.

In video footage of the incident recorded by residents and seen by The Straits Times, the suspect is seen chasing the victim to the foot of Block 311B.

The victim appears to trip over a drain cover and falls, and the suspect seems to stab him repeatedly with a small object.

Early investigations suggest the two men knew each other.

On Oct 22, the People’s Association (PA) said the victim was a grassroots volunteer, and that it was saddened by his death.

It said Toh is not a member of any PA grassroots organisation.

Both men were residents of the estate.

When ST went to Mr Khoo’s home on Oct 22, the family declined to comment and requested privacy, saying they were still coming to terms with his death.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.