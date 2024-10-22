Man dies in Clementi stabbing incident, 50-year-old arrested

Police received a call for assistance in Clementi Avenue 4 at 5pm on Oct 21.

A video of the incident seen by The Straits Times showed people shouting at a man believed to be the assailant, dressed in black.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the death of a 41-year-old man, who was found unconscious at the void deck of a Clementi housing block on Oct 21.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died, the police said. Early investigations suggest the two men knew each other.

The police said they received a call for help at 5pm about an incident in Clementi Avenue 4. The suspect was arrested at the scene, they added.

When The Straits Times arrived at Block 311B at around 7.30pm, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Sim Ann was seen comforting an elderly man and woman, who were crying.

In video footage of the incident recorded by residents and seen by ST, the suspect is seen chasing the victim to the foot of Block 311B.

The victim appears to trip over a drain cover and falls, and the suspect seems to stab him repeatedly with a small object.

People are heard shouting for him to stop, and a woman dressed in red and a parking attendant try to pull the suspect away from the victim.

The victim then kicks him and crawls away.

A few seconds later, the suspect dives at him and manages to stab him one more time.

The victim then collapses face down and stops moving.

Residents who did not want to be identified said the suspect then got into a black car and drove to the nearby multi-storey carpark.

He then rammed the car repeatedly into another vehicle before being stopped at the exit of the carpark.

The suspect then said he was going to surrender, came out of the car and lay on the ground before police officers arrested him, residents said.

Dozens of police officers were later seen in the open area between blocks 311B and 311C, where a large section was cordoned off.

Ms Corina Sim, 29, a resident of the estate, said she saw a woman performing chest compressions on the victim.

“It happened really quickly. When I went down thinking I could help, the police and ambulance had already arrived,” she said.

“I was shocked when the neighbours told me the victim was stabbed. I thought it was a fist fight or something. I felt nauseous when I saw the blood. There was so much blood.”

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 5pm, and paramedics took one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries by an SCDF paramedic but declined to be taken to hospital, it added.

Later, in a Facebook post, Ms Sim Ann said: “An incident occurred at Trivelis this afternoon involving two residents, resulting in a fatality.

“I have met the family members of the deceased together with our volunteers to express our condolences and offer support to them in their time of grief.”

Ms Sim Ann, who is also Senior Minister of State for National Development, thanked residents who tried to help for their public-spiritedness.