Man, 59, arrested for alleged murder of 61-year-old man in Bukit Merah

A 59-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in killing a 61-year-old man.

The police said they were alerted to a murder case at a residential unit at Redhill Close in Bukit Merah at 10.50am on Friday.

“Upon arrival, officers found a 61-year-old man lying motionless with multiple wounds inside the unit. He was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene,” police said in a statement.

The 59-year-old man, who is a co-tenant of the deceased, will be charged in court on Saturday with murder.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.