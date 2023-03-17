 Man, 59, arrested for alleged murder of 61-year-old man in Bukit Merah, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man, 59, arrested for alleged murder of 61-year-old man in Bukit Merah

Man, 59, arrested for alleged murder of 61-year-old man in Bukit Merah
Wong Shiying
Mar 17, 2023 01:10 pm

A 59-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in killing a 61-year-old man.

The police said they were alerted to a murder case at a residential unit at Redhill Close in Bukit Merah at 10.50am on Friday.

“Upon arrival, officers found a 61-year-old man lying motionless with multiple wounds inside the unit. He was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene,” police said in a statement.

The 59-year-old man, who is a co-tenant of the deceased, will be charged in court on Saturday with murder.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa’ee leaving the Supreme Court on March 9, 2023.
Singapore

Judge dismisses man's appeal to be cleared of murder charge

MURDER/MANSLAUGHTERcrimepolice