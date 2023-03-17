Man, 59, arrested for alleged murder of 61-year-old man in Bukit Merah
A 59-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in killing a 61-year-old man.
The police said they were alerted to a murder case at a residential unit at Redhill Close in Bukit Merah at 10.50am on Friday.
“Upon arrival, officers found a 61-year-old man lying motionless with multiple wounds inside the unit. He was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene,” police said in a statement.
The 59-year-old man, who is a co-tenant of the deceased, will be charged in court on Saturday with murder.
The offence of murder carries the death penalty.
