Man arrested after trailer appears to breach height limit on Marina Coastal Expressway
A 43-year-old male driver was arrested last Tuesday after a trailer appeared to have hit the height barrier with its contents on the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE).
A 10-second video posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page shows a stationary trailer on the expressway with some structures it is carrying seemingly getting caught by the height barrier.
Two police cars can also be seen in the video.
The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a trailer on the MCE going towards East Coast Parkway at about 5.10am last Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
Police investigations are ongoing.
