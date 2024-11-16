Man arrested for drink driving after Clementi collision

Photos of the accident show a red car with a damaged hood behind a bus with a bumper that fell on the road.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after the car he was in collided with an SBS Transit bus in Clementi on Nov 13.

Photos from Lianhe Zaobao of the accident show a red car with a damaged hood behind a bus with a bumper that fell on the road.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along Commonwealth Avenue West at 12.20am.

SCDF assessed the man for minor injuries but he declined to be taken to the hospital.

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said the bus captain was unhurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Figures released by the Traffic Police in August showed that drink-driving accidents have risen to 96 in the first half of 2024, from 88 in the same period in 2023, but drink-driving arrests dropped from 853 in the first half of 2023 to 812 in the first six months of 2024.

Separately, SMRT said it will be disciplining a bus captain after a video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook on Nov 9 shows one of its buses appearing to beat a red light.

The video was taken by a dash cam on a vehicle that was approaching the junction. It shows bus service 194 moving past the front of the dash cam while the traffic light was in favour of the vehicle with the dash cam.

While SMRT Buses did not state the location of the incident, the post on SG Road Vigilante mentioned that the incident occurred at Jurong Pier Road.

Deputy managing director of SMRT Buses Vincent Gay said the company has investigated the incident and will be taking disciplinary action against the bus captain involved.

The operator’s bus captains undergo regular training and are consistently reminded to adhere to all safety protocols and road regulations, he added.