Man charged with injuring two people with a razor blade

A 33-year-old man was on Wednesday (March 15) charged in a district court with injuring two people with a razor blade.

Mohd S. Muhibullah Said Abdullah, who is Singaporean, was handed two charges of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

He is accused of slashing Mr John Ryan Buguistan Jimenez on Monday on the left side of his neck using a razor blade.

He is also said to have slashed Pauline Goh Quek Choo that day on her left arm using the same weapon.

Both victims suffered lacerations on their body.

Muhibullah will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for two weeks for psychiatric observation and will return to court on March 30.

In a statement on Monday, the police said they had received multiple calls at around 6pm that day about a man injuring people with a razor blade at Block 59 Strathmore Avenue in Queenstown.

The man claimed he had heard voices in his head telling him to attack people. He allegedly acted on it using a razor blade, injuring the two individuals in the process.

Mr Jimenez, 38, suffered lacerations and was conscious when taken to hospital. Ms Choo, 49, sustained minor injuries and refused to go to hospital.

The razor blade was seized as a case exhibit and investigations are ongoing.

The police said Muhibullah had past records with the Institute of Mental Health and had a history of consuming controlled drugs.

The police noted that there was no indication that this incident was related to an earlier one near Buangkok Square Mall, where a man was seen swinging a sword at pedestrians and cars.

For each charge of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, Muhibullah can be jailed for up to seven years and be fined and caned, or any combination of the three.