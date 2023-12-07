 Man finds brother dead in pool of blood, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man finds brother dead in pool of blood

The 70-year-old man was found motionless.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Dec 07, 2023

A 67-year-old man tried to reach his 70-year-old brother by phone at about 6pm on Dec 4 but his calls went unanswered.

So Mr Jiang rushed to his brother's home at Block 115 in Jalan Bukit Merah. He found his brother lying in a pool of blood in the living room.

"I rushed to my brother's flat and arrived at about 7pm," said Mr Jiang.

"I found him lying motionless on the ground, so I immediately called the police. They arrived within 15 minutes."

Mr Jiang said his brother was a cheerful man and had lived in the flat for over 30 years. "He wasn't ill but had surgery on his liver before."

A source told Shin Min Daily News that he noticed six police cars and a black police van at the scene at around 10pm.

He recounted: "I saw multiple police officers entering and exiting one of the units on the sixth floor. They also cordoned off the elevator."

Mr Jiang's brother was pronounced dead at the scene. The police do not suspect foul play based on their primary investigation.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the pool of blood had turned brown but no smell was detected.

