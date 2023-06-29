 Man fined $1,000 for illegally operating fair at Wisma Geylang Serai, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man fined $1,000 for illegally operating fair at Wisma Geylang Serai

A food stall at the temporary fair at Wisma Geylang Serai was found operating without a valid licence.PHOTO: SFA
Ian Cheng Correspondent
Jun 29, 2023 12:56 am

A man was fined $1,000 on Wednesday for operating a temporary fair at Wisma Geylang Serai without a valid permit.

On Sept 9, 2022, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers found Saifullizan Shaik Osman illegally operating the Geylang Serai Food Festival at Wisma Geylang Serai off Paya Lebar.

Some 30 food stalls there were found operating without a valid licence during the inspection, according to SFA. The fair had started on Sept 7 without a valid temporary fair permit, the agency added.

“Under the Environmental Public Health Act, operators of temporary fairs must get a permit from SFA for the duration of the fair,” said the agency.

“This allows SFA to ensure that fair operators have complied with measures to ensure food safety.”

Applications should be submitted at least two weeks before the fair’s start date, with its food and beverage stalls also required to be licensed by SFA.

Food handlers at such stalls are also required to have passed the mandatory Food Safety Course Level One.

SFA said it will take enforcement action against temporary fair operators who do not abide by regulations.

Those found guilty can be fined up to $10,000, while repeat offenders are liable to a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

