Man fined for illegally importing 2 tonnes of meat products

Illegally imported meat products, including pork and chicken skewers, seized by SFA at an open-air carpark near Joo Seng Road.

A man was fined $30,000 on Feb 21 for importing meat products from Thailand without a valid import licence.

Ekachai Yasaeng illegally imported about two tonnes of meat products into Singapore for sale, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Feb 21.

During a check on a Malaysian-registered container truck at an open-air carpark near Joo Seng Road on Jan 5, SFA officers found and seized the products, which included pork and chicken skewers.

In Singapore, food imports must meet SFA’s requirements. Illegally imported food products of unknown sources can pose a food safety risk, the agency said.

Food can be imported only by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied by a valid import permit.

Meat and its products can be imported only from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with SFA’s food safety requirements, the agency added.

Those who import meat and seafood products illegally without a valid licence may be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.