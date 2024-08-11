Man found dead in car a day after he goes missing

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A man who was reported missing on Aug 9 was found unconscious and pronounced dead a day later in the Lavender area.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to a report of the missing 55-year-old man at 4pm. He was subsequently found unconscious in a car at 861 North Bridge Road on Aug 10.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at 1.30pm and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

In a photo posted on the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page, several police officers can be seen at a carpark. A body wrapped in a white plastic sheet is seen on the ground near the officers.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play,” said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.