Man hurls vulgarities at restaurant staff, says he 'owns China'

A man was caught on video shouting and hurling vulgarities at staff in a restaurant at Far East Shopping Centre.

A Stomper alerted Stomp to the video that has been circulating online.

According to online sources, the incident happened at Shashlik Restaurant which serves Hainanese-Russian cuisine.

In the video, the man is heard saying:

"I will drop every f***ing last one of you. "Now f*** off and back the f*** off. "I will close your establishment down and I will f*** every family member you got from here to China, you little b**** cos I own China too. "F*** you!"

He appears to be aiming his tirade at one particular staff member and is, at one point, standing nose-to-nose with him.

A female employee tries to intervene and calm him down.

It is unclear what set the customer off but no restaurant worker deserves to be treated like that.

"It is worth bringing up, especially in the local context and current climate where service staff are hard to find, train and retain," said the Stomper.

Stomp has reached out to Shashlik Restaurant for comment.