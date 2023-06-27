Man hurt after fight in Jurong West coffee shop, police investigating
The police were called for assistance after a fight broke out in a Jurong West coffee shop on Saturday night (June 24).
A video circulating online shows one man being held back by others to prevent from him attacking someone else.
Later in the video, a man can be seen being shoved by another in a scuffle as many just sat and watched.
A witness told Lianhe Zaobao that the men knew each other and often went to the coffee shop to drink.
In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a call for assistance at 526 Jurong West Street 52 at 9.47pm.
A 41-year-old man sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.
