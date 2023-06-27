 Man hurt after fight in Jurong West coffee shop, police investigating, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man hurt after fight in Jurong West coffee shop, police investigating

Man hurt after fight in Jurong West coffee shop, police investigating
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Ong Su Mann
Jun 27, 2023 03:38 pm

The police were called for assistance after a fight broke out in a Jurong West coffee shop on Saturday night (June 24).

video circulating online shows one man being held back by others to prevent from him attacking someone else.

Later in the video, a man can be seen being shoved by another in a scuffle as many just sat and watched.

A witness told Lianhe Zaobao that the men knew each other and often went to the coffee shop to drink.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a call for assistance at 526 Jurong West Street 52 at 9.47pm.

A video of the incident showed the man crossing the road before being hit by a white Toyota Vellfire. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Singapore

Pedestrian injured after getting hit by car in Jurong West

Related Stories

Man shouts at Jurong prata seller and threatens to call police: 'You want to bully me?'

Grandpa and grandsons escape from unit near burning flat

Man caught smoking at void deck allegedly swears at officers; NEA lodges police report

A 41-year-old man sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

JURONG WESTFIGHTSCoffee shopSingapore Police Force

Ong Su Mann

smong@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Ong Su Mann