Man hurt after fight in Jurong West coffee shop, police investigating

The police were called for assistance after a fight broke out in a Jurong West coffee shop on Saturday night (June 24).

A video circulating online shows one man being held back by others to prevent from him attacking someone else.

Later in the video, a man can be seen being shoved by another in a scuffle as many just sat and watched.

A witness told Lianhe Zaobao that the men knew each other and often went to the coffee shop to drink.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a call for assistance at 526 Jurong West Street 52 at 9.47pm.

A 41-year-old man sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.