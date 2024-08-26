Pretty beer promoter in Jurong attracts the crowd

She is now known as the most beautiful beer promoter in Singapore, but the Malaysian woman was at first puzzled by the attention.

"I have been getting messages, not just from local customers but also from friends back in Malaysia," Ms Tan Xin Yi said.

It was only later that she realised someone had shared her photos on social media, the 27-year-old told Shin Min Daily News.

Ms Tang, who has been a beer promoter for two years, now works at a coffee shop in Block 491 Jurong West Street 1.

As the only one selling beer at the said location, she admitted that she worried about attracting too many customers following the 'limelight'.

"I'm worried about the potential increase in workload," she said.

Coffee shop owners, Zheng Xiang Jie and Zhao Guo Rong told Shin Min that Ms Tang is dedicated to her work, and diligently attends to customers at every table.

While business is already thriving, particularly on weekends, they also noted that her newfound fame could attract even more people.

Ms Tang said she has no plans to pivot to social media or live streaming despite going 'viral'. She added: "I'm not quite comfortable with being on camera."

She prefers to continue with her current job even though it involves commuting between Singapore and Malaysia daily.

Some regular customers are giving the coffee shop a miss at the moment in expectation of a crowd surge, revealed Ms Tang.

She added that she usually hands out her business cards to customers to help them reserve tables, but she has since run of cards.

"I have to get new cards soon," she said.