Man injured after car with door open reverses into parking lot in Bukit Panjang

The video shows the car door twisted at an angle and a man in a mask sitting on the floor.

A man was injured after a GetGo car reversed into a carpark space in Bukit Panjang with the door on the driver’s side open.

A video showing the aftermath of the incident was posted on social media on Dec 17.

In it, the door of the Hyundai is seen twisted at an angle. The car had also hit a low barrier adjacent to the ramp.

A woman is shown trying to help a man wearing a mask, who is believed to be the driver. He is seen sitting on the floor at the end of video.

Netizens who commented on the video said that the driver had probaby tried to open the car door while reversing into the parking lot.

GetGo told Today the driver had contacted its hotline and said: “The user involved accidentally reversed the vehicle while the door was open... We are actively working with the user involved and providing the support needed to resolve this incident.”

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that they had received a call for help at 295A Bangkit Road and had taken one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.