Man sets fire to flat, refuses to be rescued

Just before 10pm on Feb 5, neighbours saw smoke coming out of a fifth-storey unit at Block 56 of Lengkok Bahru in Redhill.

In a bid to save the residents who could be trapped inside, they smashed the flat's windows.

However, the man inside the flat did not want to be rescued and refused to let his neighbours pull him to safety.

A 53-year-old resident told Shin Min Daily News that he was chatting with a neighbour at the void deck when he saw a man going in and out of the burning flat a few times, slamming the door each time he entered the rental unit.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nazri and his younger brother ran to the burning flat to rescue its resident but the man shut his gate and padlocked it when he saw the brothers.

The brothers smashed the flat's windows to pull the man out but he refused to budge. Instead, he handed them some valuables and told them to look for his mother.

Firefighters broke down the door and pulled the man out of the burning flat.

The police arrested the 34-year-old man. Investigations are ongoing.