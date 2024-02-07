 Man sets fire to flat, refuses to be rescued, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man sets fire to flat, refuses to be rescued

Man sets fire to flat, refuses to be rescued
PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Feb 07, 2024 03:23 pm

Just before 10pm on Feb 5, neighbours saw smoke coming out of a fifth-storey unit at Block 56 of Lengkok Bahru in Redhill.

In a bid to save the residents who could be trapped inside, they smashed the flat's windows.

However, the man inside the flat did not want to be rescued and refused to let his neighbours pull him to safety.

A 53-year-old resident told Shin Min Daily News that he was chatting with a neighbour at the void deck when he saw a man going in and out of the burning flat a few times, slamming the door each time he entered the rental unit.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nazri and his younger brother ran to the burning flat to rescue its resident but the man shut his gate and padlocked it when he saw the brothers.

The brothers smashed the flat's windows to pull the man out but he refused to budge. Instead, he handed them some valuables and told them to look for his mother.

There are currently 776 HDB coffee shops, of which 374 are owned by HDB and 402 are privately owned.
Singapore

HDB regulates rent for coffee shops

Related Stories

940 senior households bought resale flats under wait-out exemption

27 cases of temporary closure, restricted use of common spaces after in 3 years

Vacated Tanglin Halt flats to be used for interim rental from 2025

Firefighters broke down the door and pulled the man out of the burning flat. 

The police arrested the 34-year-old man. Investigations are ongoing.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

hdbFire